Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

832 W 109th Place Available 09/01/19 $2,000.00 / 2BR - 1328SQFT - BEAUTIFUL SFR IN CENTRAL LA!! - Property Address: 832 W 109th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90044

Rent: $2,000.00

Security Deposit: $2,000.00

Application Fee: $35.00

Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum

Availability: September 01, 2019



NO SMOKING

NO SECTION 8



Pets allowed



Pet Deposit: $300.00



Appliances:

Range/Oven

3 Ceiling Fans



Utilities Included:

Gardening



This 2 beds 1 bath vintage single-family residence in Central LA is ready to move in and welcome you with hardwood floors, living room, walk-in closet, detached garage, fenced yard, sprinkler system in front yard only, heating, cable-ready, high-speed internet, fireplace, and has been wired for ADT alarm service where you can choose to call to get in under your name!



Interested? Call Anthony at 818-273-1254 x 1



(RLNE2829259)