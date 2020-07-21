All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 832 W 109th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
832 W 109th Place
Last updated August 26 2019 at 1:07 PM

832 W 109th Place

832 West 109th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

832 West 109th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
832 W 109th Place Available 09/01/19 $2,000.00 / 2BR - 1328SQFT - BEAUTIFUL SFR IN CENTRAL LA!! - Property Address: 832 W 109th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Rent: $2,000.00
Security Deposit: $2,000.00
Application Fee: $35.00
Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum
Availability: September 01, 2019

NO SMOKING
NO SECTION 8

Pets allowed

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Appliances:
Range/Oven
3 Ceiling Fans

Utilities Included:
Gardening

This 2 beds 1 bath vintage single-family residence in Central LA is ready to move in and welcome you with hardwood floors, living room, walk-in closet, detached garage, fenced yard, sprinkler system in front yard only, heating, cable-ready, high-speed internet, fireplace, and has been wired for ADT alarm service where you can choose to call to get in under your name!

Interested? Call Anthony at 818-273-1254 x 1

(RLNE2829259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 W 109th Place have any available units?
832 W 109th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 W 109th Place have?
Some of 832 W 109th Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 W 109th Place currently offering any rent specials?
832 W 109th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 W 109th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 W 109th Place is pet friendly.
Does 832 W 109th Place offer parking?
Yes, 832 W 109th Place offers parking.
Does 832 W 109th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 W 109th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 W 109th Place have a pool?
No, 832 W 109th Place does not have a pool.
Does 832 W 109th Place have accessible units?
No, 832 W 109th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 832 W 109th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 W 109th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6326 Coldwater Canyon
6326 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College