832 W 109th Place Available 09/01/19 $2,000.00 / 2BR - 1328SQFT - BEAUTIFUL SFR IN CENTRAL LA!! - Property Address: 832 W 109th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Rent: $2,000.00
Security Deposit: $2,000.00
Application Fee: $35.00
Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum
Availability: September 01, 2019
NO SMOKING
NO SECTION 8
Pets allowed
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Appliances:
Range/Oven
3 Ceiling Fans
Utilities Included:
Gardening
This 2 beds 1 bath vintage single-family residence in Central LA is ready to move in and welcome you with hardwood floors, living room, walk-in closet, detached garage, fenced yard, sprinkler system in front yard only, heating, cable-ready, high-speed internet, fireplace, and has been wired for ADT alarm service where you can choose to call to get in under your name!
Interested? Call Anthony at 818-273-1254 x 1
