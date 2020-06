Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Remodeled 3+1 home located in Westchester.Walking distance to LMU.Beautiful open Gourmet kitchen with Viking stove/oven and custom Silestone countertops that overlooks the newly fenced in yard.Great living room with fireplace and dining area which leads out onto a side deck. Huge private back yard street to street with a 2 car double garage.Biking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, and Playa Vista Silicon Beach Area.Easy to show anytime.