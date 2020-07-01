8312 UTICA Drive

Amenities

Hollywood Hills Hideaway Mid Century with City and Canyon views. Classic Originality and Design w Laurel Canyon Charm- Think Mad Men in Vermont. Enter gated property to an ENORMOUS YARD WITH A LARGE POOL which is surrounded by a huge deck and nature. Main house has 2 bedrooms and 2 updated baths with views. Attached guest unit with separate entrance ideal for office /studio. Remodeled kitchen has quartz counters, glass hood and stainless steel appliances. Tank less water heater, washer and steam dryer, cameras, security system completes this serene compound. Outdoor spaces w/ decks and Green vistas out every window where Eucalyptus trees freshen the air. Take nature paths to private vistas where breathtaking Canyon Views Enhance you're reading, relaxing or mediating. Easy access to Hollywood Blvd and the Sunset scene and minutes from Mullholland Ventura Blvd & Studio. Located in the Blue-Ribbon Wonderland School District.