Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

8312 UTICA Drive

8312 Utica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8312 Utica Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Hollywood Hills Hideaway Mid Century with City and Canyon views. Classic Originality and Design w Laurel Canyon Charm- Think Mad Men in Vermont. Enter gated property to an ENORMOUS YARD WITH A LARGE POOL which is surrounded by a huge deck and nature. Main house has 2 bedrooms and 2 updated baths with views. Attached guest unit with separate entrance ideal for office /studio. Remodeled kitchen has quartz counters, glass hood and stainless steel appliances. Tank less water heater, washer and steam dryer, cameras, security system completes this serene compound. Outdoor spaces w/ decks and Green vistas out every window where Eucalyptus trees freshen the air. Take nature paths to private vistas where breathtaking Canyon Views Enhance you're reading, relaxing or mediating. Easy access to Hollywood Blvd and the Sunset scene and minutes from Mullholland Ventura Blvd & Studio. Located in the Blue-Ribbon Wonderland School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 UTICA Drive have any available units?
8312 UTICA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8312 UTICA Drive have?
Some of 8312 UTICA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8312 UTICA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8312 UTICA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 UTICA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8312 UTICA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8312 UTICA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8312 UTICA Drive offers parking.
Does 8312 UTICA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8312 UTICA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 UTICA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8312 UTICA Drive has a pool.
Does 8312 UTICA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8312 UTICA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 UTICA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8312 UTICA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
