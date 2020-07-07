All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8293 Grand View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8293 Grand View Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8293 Grand View Dr

8293 Grand View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8293 Grand View Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f939090f1 ----
Ready for immediate occupancy! This charming newly renovated hillside home is centrally located off Laurel Canyon Blvd! Land surrounded by nature. Set on a gentle up slope lot with 180 degree Canyon views and privacy. Features include - hardwood floors throughout, living room with a fireplace, Stainless Steel appliances with refrigerator included, two bedrooms and one and a half bathroom on the main level. Vaulted ceiling, central heat, washer & dryer hookups, and one car parking. Enjoy canyon living and entertaining on your deck right off the living room/kitchen area. Close proximity to the Sunset Strip, Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Highland, The Grove, Ventura Blvd., Burbank Airport, major studios and the 101 Freeway. MUST SEE!! (tenant pays for all utilities)

Bathtub
Pets Allowed
Stove
Views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8293 Grand View Dr have any available units?
8293 Grand View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8293 Grand View Dr have?
Some of 8293 Grand View Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8293 Grand View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8293 Grand View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8293 Grand View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8293 Grand View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8293 Grand View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8293 Grand View Dr offers parking.
Does 8293 Grand View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8293 Grand View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8293 Grand View Dr have a pool?
No, 8293 Grand View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8293 Grand View Dr have accessible units?
No, 8293 Grand View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8293 Grand View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8293 Grand View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College