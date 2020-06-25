All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

829 KENISTON Avenue

829 Keniston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

829 Keniston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant well-appointed Spanish home on a quiet tree lined street in a wonderful family neighborhood. Centrally located in the heart of the very desirable area of Brookside Estates (Hancock Park adj). 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2 bedrooms with en-suite & walk-in closets, entertainers' large formal dining room, sun drenched living room with working wood burning fireplace, expansive cooks kitchen with pantry, adjoining laundry room fitted with high end washer & dryer. Meticulously groomed tranquil back yard with solar heated pool, BBQ & outdoor dining table & sitting area. Charming guest house with separate entrance full kitchen and bathroom perfect for live-in nanny/housekeeper. Close to a park & memorial library, shopping, popular restaurants, Larchmont Village, museums, DTLA and the #10 fwy. Some furniture may be available at additional expense. Gardner & Pool maintenance inclusive. Utilities not included. Pets okay with additional pet deposit and landlords approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 KENISTON Avenue have any available units?
829 KENISTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 KENISTON Avenue have?
Some of 829 KENISTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 KENISTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
829 KENISTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 KENISTON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 KENISTON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 829 KENISTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 829 KENISTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 829 KENISTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 829 KENISTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 KENISTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 829 KENISTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 829 KENISTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 829 KENISTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 829 KENISTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 KENISTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
