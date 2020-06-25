829 KENISTON Avenue

Amenities

Elegant well-appointed Spanish home on a quiet tree lined street in a wonderful family neighborhood. Centrally located in the heart of the very desirable area of Brookside Estates (Hancock Park adj). 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2 bedrooms with en-suite & walk-in closets, entertainers' large formal dining room, sun drenched living room with working wood burning fireplace, expansive cooks kitchen with pantry, adjoining laundry room fitted with high end washer & dryer. Meticulously groomed tranquil back yard with solar heated pool, BBQ & outdoor dining table & sitting area. Charming guest house with separate entrance full kitchen and bathroom perfect for live-in nanny/housekeeper. Close to a park & memorial library, shopping, popular restaurants, Larchmont Village, museums, DTLA and the #10 fwy. Some furniture may be available at additional expense. Gardner & Pool maintenance inclusive. Utilities not included. Pets okay with additional pet deposit and landlords approval.