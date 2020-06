Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Front house 3 bedroom 2 bath 1771sq feet, with original hardwood floors, you walk into an open floor plan with recess lighting and huge family room. 2 bedrooms and one bath are on the fron of the property, with a huge master bedroom at the back of the property. Property has a back ADU also available for rent.