826 GALLOWAY Street

Charming & cheerful traditional home in the highly desirable Alphabet Streets at the heart of the Palisades. Freshly painted both inside and out, this 2 Bedroom, 1 bath house also features a large bonus room at the rear of the home. Bright and sunny with gleaming newly refinished hardwood floors, formal dining area, and large living room with bay window and decorative fireplace. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Range & Dishwasher. Laundry room with washer/dryer and second sink. Mature landscaping in private gated backyard, 2-Car detached garage. Plenty of parking as well in the driveway. This single-level home is very neat and clean, and located just a short stroll to the new Palisades Village, home to 40+ shops, restaurants and entertainments as well as the Bay Theatre, a 5 screen luxury cinema. Local schools are Palisades Charter Elementary, Paul Revere Middle School & Palisades Charter High School. Tenant to verify school availability. Long term lease preferred.