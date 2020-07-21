All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 826 GALLOWAY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
826 GALLOWAY Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

826 GALLOWAY Street

826 Galloway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

826 Galloway Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Charming & cheerful traditional home in the highly desirable Alphabet Streets at the heart of the Palisades. Freshly painted both inside and out, this 2 Bedroom, 1 bath house also features a large bonus room at the rear of the home. Bright and sunny with gleaming newly refinished hardwood floors, formal dining area, and large living room with bay window and decorative fireplace. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Range & Dishwasher. Laundry room with washer/dryer and second sink. Mature landscaping in private gated backyard, 2-Car detached garage. Plenty of parking as well in the driveway. This single-level home is very neat and clean, and located just a short stroll to the new Palisades Village, home to 40+ shops, restaurants and entertainments as well as the Bay Theatre, a 5 screen luxury cinema. Local schools are Palisades Charter Elementary, Paul Revere Middle School & Palisades Charter High School. Tenant to verify school availability. Long term lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 GALLOWAY Street have any available units?
826 GALLOWAY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 GALLOWAY Street have?
Some of 826 GALLOWAY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 GALLOWAY Street currently offering any rent specials?
826 GALLOWAY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 GALLOWAY Street pet-friendly?
No, 826 GALLOWAY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 826 GALLOWAY Street offer parking?
Yes, 826 GALLOWAY Street offers parking.
Does 826 GALLOWAY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 GALLOWAY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 GALLOWAY Street have a pool?
No, 826 GALLOWAY Street does not have a pool.
Does 826 GALLOWAY Street have accessible units?
No, 826 GALLOWAY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 826 GALLOWAY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 GALLOWAY Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College