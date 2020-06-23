8241 Grove St.

Amenities

Rare Sunland House on Quiet Street - Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house in a quiet tucked away street just below the beautiful Big Tujunga Canyon area. Just under 1,000 sq ft of living space with a large and beautifully landscaped front yard and expansive and enclosed backyard. The home has hardwood floors throughout. and a very nicely remodeled bathroom and bedrooms with ample closet space. A very function kitchen with granite counter-tops is just off the dining area and easy access laundry area ready to go with laundry hookups. Large sliding glass door off of the dining area opens up to the back yard, plenty of natural light enters the home from all sides. Beautiful mountain views are to be seen. Call to schedule an appointment for this rare opportunity for a charming home in a quiet street with minimal traffic.



For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436.

Application & Credit Check Required

$35 Application Fee

Landscaping Service Included in Rent

Security Deposit $2,100.00

BRE Lic: 01880790



No Pets Allowed



