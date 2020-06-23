All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8241 Grove St.

8241 W Grove St · No Longer Available
Location

8241 W Grove St, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rare Sunland House on Quiet Street - Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house in a quiet tucked away street just below the beautiful Big Tujunga Canyon area. Just under 1,000 sq ft of living space with a large and beautifully landscaped front yard and expansive and enclosed backyard. The home has hardwood floors throughout. and a very nicely remodeled bathroom and bedrooms with ample closet space. A very function kitchen with granite counter-tops is just off the dining area and easy access laundry area ready to go with laundry hookups. Large sliding glass door off of the dining area opens up to the back yard, plenty of natural light enters the home from all sides. Beautiful mountain views are to be seen. Call to schedule an appointment for this rare opportunity for a charming home in a quiet street with minimal traffic.

For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436.
Application & Credit Check Required
$35 Application Fee
Landscaping Service Included in Rent
Security Deposit $2,100.00
BRE Lic: 01880790

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4529655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8241 Grove St. have any available units?
8241 Grove St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8241 Grove St. have?
Some of 8241 Grove St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8241 Grove St. currently offering any rent specials?
8241 Grove St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8241 Grove St. pet-friendly?
No, 8241 Grove St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8241 Grove St. offer parking?
No, 8241 Grove St. does not offer parking.
Does 8241 Grove St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8241 Grove St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8241 Grove St. have a pool?
No, 8241 Grove St. does not have a pool.
Does 8241 Grove St. have accessible units?
No, 8241 Grove St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8241 Grove St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8241 Grove St. does not have units with dishwashers.
