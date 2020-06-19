All apartments in Los Angeles
822 S. Leland, 2

822 South Leland Street · No Longer Available
Location

822 South Leland Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RECIEVE A CONCESSION OF $500.00!!!! FREE RENT!!! TO BE APPLIED TO YOUR 2ND MONTHS RENT!!! Newly Renovated, Large Three Bedroom Two Bath Apartment Located in San Pedro! Second story unit offering a two car attached garage has been beautifully done. Owner paid very close attention to detail, absolutely gorgeous it is sure too go fast! New flooring throughout, new carpet & fixtures. Very clean with plenty of storage. For your convenience this unit also offers a common laundry room.

**Please call Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123 for information on showings and questions regarding the application process, you can also text us at (310) 200-5584.

Utilities included: Water, Trash, and Sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 S. Leland, 2 have any available units?
822 S. Leland, 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 S. Leland, 2 have?
Some of 822 S. Leland, 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 S. Leland, 2 currently offering any rent specials?
822 S. Leland, 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 S. Leland, 2 pet-friendly?
No, 822 S. Leland, 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 822 S. Leland, 2 offer parking?
Yes, 822 S. Leland, 2 does offer parking.
Does 822 S. Leland, 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 S. Leland, 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 S. Leland, 2 have a pool?
No, 822 S. Leland, 2 does not have a pool.
Does 822 S. Leland, 2 have accessible units?
No, 822 S. Leland, 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 822 S. Leland, 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 S. Leland, 2 has units with dishwashers.
