822 S. Leland, 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

RECIEVE A CONCESSION OF $500.00!!!! FREE RENT!!! TO BE APPLIED TO YOUR 2ND MONTHS RENT!!! Newly Renovated, Large Three Bedroom Two Bath Apartment Located in San Pedro! Second story unit offering a two car attached garage has been beautifully done. Owner paid very close attention to detail, absolutely gorgeous it is sure too go fast! New flooring throughout, new carpet & fixtures. Very clean with plenty of storage. For your convenience this unit also offers a common laundry room.



**Please call Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123 for information on showings and questions regarding the application process, you can also text us at (310) 200-5584.



Utilities included: Water, Trash, and Sewer.