Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8201 Clemens Ave.
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

8201 Clemens Ave.

8201 Clemens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8201 Clemens Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upgraded 4+2.5 w/views + fresh paint on cul-de-sac lot! (8201 Clemens) - Single-story, West Hills home available for lease! Features include: 4BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/over 2200 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; gourmet kitchen w/dual pantries, granite countertops + all appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); washer + dryer also provided; central heat + air; fresh paint; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; backyard w/sprinkler system + covered patio; located on a hillside lot, this property offers mountain views; cul-de-sac; 2 car garage w/auto opener; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5395421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201 Clemens Ave. have any available units?
8201 Clemens Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8201 Clemens Ave. have?
Some of 8201 Clemens Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8201 Clemens Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8201 Clemens Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 Clemens Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8201 Clemens Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8201 Clemens Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8201 Clemens Ave. offers parking.
Does 8201 Clemens Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8201 Clemens Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 Clemens Ave. have a pool?
No, 8201 Clemens Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8201 Clemens Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8201 Clemens Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 Clemens Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8201 Clemens Ave. has units with dishwashers.

