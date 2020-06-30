8201 Clemens Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Upgraded 4+2.5 w/views + fresh paint on cul-de-sac lot! (8201 Clemens) - Single-story, West Hills home available for lease! Features include: 4BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/over 2200 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; gourmet kitchen w/dual pantries, granite countertops + all appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); washer + dryer also provided; central heat + air; fresh paint; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; backyard w/sprinkler system + covered patio; located on a hillside lot, this property offers mountain views; cul-de-sac; 2 car garage w/auto opener; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5395421)