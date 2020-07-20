820 ILIFF Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Charming two story traditional home located in desired Alphabet Streets and close to Palisades Village. The home features open floorplan with oak hardwood floors, two fireplaces, crown moldings and skylight that brightens the entire kitchen. Beautiful open remodeled kitchen comes with Carrera Marble countertops and top of the line Viking appliances. Two guest rooms are located on the first level and a warm inviting Family room opens up through large sliding doors to the backyard. The master bedroom is located on the second level overlooking the backyard which is complete with gated pool and spa - perfect for entertaining. The property is move in ready.