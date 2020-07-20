All apartments in Los Angeles
820 ILIFF Street
Last updated August 26 2019 at 2:35 PM

820 ILIFF Street

820 Iliff Street · No Longer Available
Location

820 Iliff Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Charming two story traditional home located in desired Alphabet Streets and close to Palisades Village. The home features open floorplan with oak hardwood floors, two fireplaces, crown moldings and skylight that brightens the entire kitchen. Beautiful open remodeled kitchen comes with Carrera Marble countertops and top of the line Viking appliances. Two guest rooms are located on the first level and a warm inviting Family room opens up through large sliding doors to the backyard. The master bedroom is located on the second level overlooking the backyard which is complete with gated pool and spa - perfect for entertaining. The property is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 ILIFF Street have any available units?
820 ILIFF Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 ILIFF Street have?
Some of 820 ILIFF Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 ILIFF Street currently offering any rent specials?
820 ILIFF Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 ILIFF Street pet-friendly?
No, 820 ILIFF Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 820 ILIFF Street offer parking?
Yes, 820 ILIFF Street offers parking.
Does 820 ILIFF Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 ILIFF Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 ILIFF Street have a pool?
Yes, 820 ILIFF Street has a pool.
Does 820 ILIFF Street have accessible units?
No, 820 ILIFF Street does not have accessible units.
Does 820 ILIFF Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 ILIFF Street has units with dishwashers.
