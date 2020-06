Amenities

on-site laundry parking range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

A small complex located close to schools and bus lines with easy access to the 710 and the 110 frwys. The building offers laundry facilities and gas stove on each unit. Across the street from shopping center. Call today to view this nice lower level unit. No pets.

.



Amenities: Laundry Room, Parking-Open, Large Unit.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Appliances: Gas Stove.

Parking: 1-Space

http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=3865



IT490304 - IT49MM3865