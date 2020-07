Amenities

Large townhouse in the heart of West Hollywood, Walking distance to Melrose Place and La Cienega.Boutique alike building with only five units in total.First-floor futures large living room, dining room, kitchen, along with a powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms with an en suite bathroom. It comes with two tandem parking spaces.