Los Angeles, CA
817 ENCHANTED Way
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM

817 ENCHANTED Way

817 Enchanted Way · No Longer Available
Location

817 Enchanted Way, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fire pit
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Ocean Views & Starry Nights on Enchanted Way...Come enjoy an Ocean View Modern Home! Located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, 5 minute drive to the Beach, Hiking, Lake Shrine Garden, Palisades Village Shopping Center & Movie Theater & 15 minutes to Malibu or Santa Monica. This home has complete modern amenities, Jacuzzi Tub, Steam Shower, BBQ Grill in Backyard & Fire Pit Patio, Bar & Grill inside Kitchen, Huge Dining & Living Space accented by modern art. Home has Dual Master Bedrooms with Ocean view from inside bedroom, & fireplace with heated bathroom floors in one of the Masters. Excellent schools nearby, quiet & safe family oriented neighborhood. Home is furnished, call for details/viewing. Please call listing agent Ash directly on Cell Phone for questions/to arrange showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 ENCHANTED Way have any available units?
817 ENCHANTED Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 ENCHANTED Way have?
Some of 817 ENCHANTED Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 ENCHANTED Way currently offering any rent specials?
817 ENCHANTED Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 ENCHANTED Way pet-friendly?
No, 817 ENCHANTED Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 817 ENCHANTED Way offer parking?
Yes, 817 ENCHANTED Way offers parking.
Does 817 ENCHANTED Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 ENCHANTED Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 ENCHANTED Way have a pool?
No, 817 ENCHANTED Way does not have a pool.
Does 817 ENCHANTED Way have accessible units?
No, 817 ENCHANTED Way does not have accessible units.
Does 817 ENCHANTED Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 ENCHANTED Way does not have units with dishwashers.
