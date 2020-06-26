817 ENCHANTED Way

Amenities

Ocean Views & Starry Nights on Enchanted Way...Come enjoy an Ocean View Modern Home! Located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, 5 minute drive to the Beach, Hiking, Lake Shrine Garden, Palisades Village Shopping Center & Movie Theater & 15 minutes to Malibu or Santa Monica. This home has complete modern amenities, Jacuzzi Tub, Steam Shower, BBQ Grill in Backyard & Fire Pit Patio, Bar & Grill inside Kitchen, Huge Dining & Living Space accented by modern art. Home has Dual Master Bedrooms with Ocean view from inside bedroom, & fireplace with heated bathroom floors in one of the Masters. Excellent schools nearby, quiet & safe family oriented neighborhood. Home is furnished, call for details/viewing. Please call listing agent Ash directly on Cell Phone for questions/to arrange showing