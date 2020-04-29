817 Chestnut Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Completely remodeled Spanish charm, in the heart of one of LA's most sought after neighborhood, Highland Park. Located in between downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena, this trendy neighborhood is right next to South Pasadena, where restaurants, shops and art galleries are the signature of this vibrant community. Easy commute, convenient access to 110 freeway. Hardwood floor throughout the living room and bedrooms, tiles in all bathrooms and kitchen. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen and dining room, granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. 2 bathrooms features designer tiles. Newer dual windows great for energy efficiency. Walking distance to parks, elementary school and bus stop, Dash. Easy access to freeways (110, 5, 210 and 134). Close to Arroyo Seco Golf Course and other entertainment in Pasadena such as restaurants, shops, art galleries. Also, close to Rose Bowl, Eagle Rock, Dodger Stadium, Occidental College, China Town, and East LA. Wooden deck with benches and shade, huge enclosed backyard with multiple fruit trees. Car port in front drive way and backyard. Spanking clean, move in ready.