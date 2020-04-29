All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

817 Chestnut Avenue

817 N Chestnut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

817 N Chestnut Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Completely remodeled Spanish charm, in the heart of one of LA's most sought after neighborhood, Highland Park. Located in between downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena, this trendy neighborhood is right next to South Pasadena, where restaurants, shops and art galleries are the signature of this vibrant community. Easy commute, convenient access to 110 freeway. Hardwood floor throughout the living room and bedrooms, tiles in all bathrooms and kitchen. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen and dining room, granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. 2 bathrooms features designer tiles. Newer dual windows great for energy efficiency. Walking distance to parks, elementary school and bus stop, Dash. Easy access to freeways (110, 5, 210 and 134). Close to Arroyo Seco Golf Course and other entertainment in Pasadena such as restaurants, shops, art galleries. Also, close to Rose Bowl, Eagle Rock, Dodger Stadium, Occidental College, China Town, and East LA. Wooden deck with benches and shade, huge enclosed backyard with multiple fruit trees. Car port in front drive way and backyard. Spanking clean, move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
817 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Chestnut Avenue have?
Some of 817 Chestnut Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
817 Chestnut Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 817 Chestnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 817 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 817 Chestnut Avenue does offer parking.
Does 817 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Chestnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 817 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 817 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 817 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Chestnut Avenue has units with dishwashers.
