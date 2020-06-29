815 HAMPTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Hip newer architectural town home off Abbot Kinney, just two blocks to the beach. Live/work space in the heart of Venice. This tri-level loft has soaring 19' ceilings in the living room, a sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Caesarstone countertops, and direct entry from the garage with 2 side x side parking. Rooftop sun deck. Large master bedroom with luxurious master bath. The mezzanine level is currently being used as an art studio, but could be the open floor plan second bedroom.