Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

815 HAMPTON Drive

815 Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

815 Hampton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hip newer architectural town home off Abbot Kinney, just two blocks to the beach. Live/work space in the heart of Venice. This tri-level loft has soaring 19' ceilings in the living room, a sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Caesarstone countertops, and direct entry from the garage with 2 side x side parking. Rooftop sun deck. Large master bedroom with luxurious master bath. The mezzanine level is currently being used as an art studio, but could be the open floor plan second bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 HAMPTON Drive have any available units?
815 HAMPTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 HAMPTON Drive have?
Some of 815 HAMPTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 HAMPTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
815 HAMPTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 HAMPTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 815 HAMPTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 815 HAMPTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 815 HAMPTON Drive offers parking.
Does 815 HAMPTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 HAMPTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 HAMPTON Drive have a pool?
No, 815 HAMPTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 815 HAMPTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 815 HAMPTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 815 HAMPTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 HAMPTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
