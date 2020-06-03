All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8130 REDLANDS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8130 REDLANDS Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:33 AM

8130 REDLANDS Street

8130 Redlands Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8130 Redlands Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Charming upgraded condo in Windsor West, a highly desirable English Country-style complex with only 14 units. This top floor center unit has fantastic views of the elegant front gardens of the complex, upgraded bamboo floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, and double paned windows. One car covered parking in semi-private garage. It is located in central Playa Del Rey and only four blocks to the beach and minutes from LAX, great dining and shopping. Available 1/15/2020. Tenant to pay electricity and cable/wifi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8130 REDLANDS Street have any available units?
8130 REDLANDS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8130 REDLANDS Street have?
Some of 8130 REDLANDS Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8130 REDLANDS Street currently offering any rent specials?
8130 REDLANDS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8130 REDLANDS Street pet-friendly?
No, 8130 REDLANDS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8130 REDLANDS Street offer parking?
Yes, 8130 REDLANDS Street offers parking.
Does 8130 REDLANDS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8130 REDLANDS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8130 REDLANDS Street have a pool?
No, 8130 REDLANDS Street does not have a pool.
Does 8130 REDLANDS Street have accessible units?
No, 8130 REDLANDS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8130 REDLANDS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8130 REDLANDS Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College