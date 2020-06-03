8130 REDLANDS Street

Amenities
Charming upgraded condo in Windsor West, a highly desirable English Country-style complex with only 14 units. This top floor center unit has fantastic views of the elegant front gardens of the complex, upgraded bamboo floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, and double paned windows. One car covered parking in semi-private garage. It is located in central Playa Del Rey and only four blocks to the beach and minutes from LAX, great dining and shopping. Available 1/15/2020. Tenant to pay electricity and cable/wifi.