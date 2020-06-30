813 VENEZIA Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

1924 Venice classic home for lease on beautiful palm tree-lined quiet residential street. This charming 1200+ sq. foot residence features 2BR+1BA plus separate finished office or storage room. Beautifully updated -- newly remodeled yet filled with original details throughout including oak hardwood floors, a spacious light-filled living room enhanced by tall ceilings, decorative fireplace and a dramatic arched window view to the front yard and garden, a delightfully updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, separate dining or family room, 2 spacious bedrooms with remodeled bath, laundry room with folding table, brand new AC/heating system and a large private backyard with finished office or storage space - all located in one of Venice's premier neighborhoods.