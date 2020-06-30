All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

813 Venezia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1924 Venice classic home for lease on beautiful palm tree-lined quiet residential street. This charming 1200+ sq. foot residence features 2BR+1BA plus separate finished office or storage room. Beautifully updated -- newly remodeled yet filled with original details throughout including oak hardwood floors, a spacious light-filled living room enhanced by tall ceilings, decorative fireplace and a dramatic arched window view to the front yard and garden, a delightfully updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, separate dining or family room, 2 spacious bedrooms with remodeled bath, laundry room with folding table, brand new AC/heating system and a large private backyard with finished office or storage space - all located in one of Venice's premier neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 VENEZIA Avenue have any available units?
813 VENEZIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 VENEZIA Avenue have?
Some of 813 VENEZIA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 VENEZIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
813 VENEZIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 VENEZIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 813 VENEZIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 813 VENEZIA Avenue offer parking?
No, 813 VENEZIA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 813 VENEZIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 VENEZIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 VENEZIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 813 VENEZIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 813 VENEZIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 813 VENEZIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 813 VENEZIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 VENEZIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

