All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8124 Shadyglade Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8124 Shadyglade Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8124 Shadyglade Avenue

8124 N Shadyglade Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8124 N Shadyglade Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
For Lease! AMAZING single story, 4-bedroom, 5-bath marvel in the highly sought after North Hollywood! Beautiful hardwood and tile flooring throughout, and recessed lighting in the kitchen and living areas with an open floor plan. Living area is filled with natural lighting from windows all around, and a sliding door access to the backyard. Kitchen is open and features lots of cabinet storage, quartz countertops, and tile flooring. Bedrooms are SPACIOUS with two mirrored closets and a dressing area in the master suite. Bathrooms are bright and include shower/tubs with sliding glass doors. Convenient laundry room and attached 2-car garage. Sparkling pool and spa in the backyard and perfect for entertaining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8124 Shadyglade Avenue have any available units?
8124 Shadyglade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8124 Shadyglade Avenue have?
Some of 8124 Shadyglade Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8124 Shadyglade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8124 Shadyglade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8124 Shadyglade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8124 Shadyglade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8124 Shadyglade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8124 Shadyglade Avenue offers parking.
Does 8124 Shadyglade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8124 Shadyglade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8124 Shadyglade Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8124 Shadyglade Avenue has a pool.
Does 8124 Shadyglade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8124 Shadyglade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8124 Shadyglade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8124 Shadyglade Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College