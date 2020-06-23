8124 Shadyglade Avenue

Amenities

For Lease! AMAZING single story, 4-bedroom, 5-bath marvel in the highly sought after North Hollywood! Beautiful hardwood and tile flooring throughout, and recessed lighting in the kitchen and living areas with an open floor plan. Living area is filled with natural lighting from windows all around, and a sliding door access to the backyard. Kitchen is open and features lots of cabinet storage, quartz countertops, and tile flooring. Bedrooms are SPACIOUS with two mirrored closets and a dressing area in the master suite. Bathrooms are bright and include shower/tubs with sliding glass doors. Convenient laundry room and attached 2-car garage. Sparkling pool and spa in the backyard and perfect for entertaining