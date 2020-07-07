8122 West 4TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Located just steps away from 3rd where you will find some of LA's best restaurants and shopping, this extensively updated 2 story duplex is the perfect place to call home. Entrance flooded with an abundance of natural light, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, huge master with walk in closet and direct access to it's own balcony. Spacious master bathroom with his and hers sink and spa like shower. Unit includes a side by side in unit washer.dryer, Private 2 garage and charming outdoor area with jacuzzi. Available immediately!