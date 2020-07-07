All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8122 West 4TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8122 West 4TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8122 West 4TH Street

8122 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8122 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Located just steps away from 3rd where you will find some of LA's best restaurants and shopping, this extensively updated 2 story duplex is the perfect place to call home. Entrance flooded with an abundance of natural light, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, huge master with walk in closet and direct access to it's own balcony. Spacious master bathroom with his and hers sink and spa like shower. Unit includes a side by side in unit washer.dryer, Private 2 garage and charming outdoor area with jacuzzi. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8122 West 4TH Street have any available units?
8122 West 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8122 West 4TH Street have?
Some of 8122 West 4TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8122 West 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8122 West 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8122 West 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 8122 West 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8122 West 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 8122 West 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 8122 West 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8122 West 4TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8122 West 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 8122 West 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 8122 West 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8122 West 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8122 West 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8122 West 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College