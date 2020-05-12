All apartments in Los Angeles
8110 MANITOBA Street

8110 Manitoba Street · No Longer Available
Location

8110 Manitoba Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Extensively renovated one bedroom, one bath condo with sleek, modern design. The main living space has incredible, natural light, gas fireplace and sliding doors that take you out to the unit's private balcony. Living room with recessed lights flows seamlessly into the kitchen; excellent for entertaining. Central AC and heat. Brand new, floors throughout. The spacious bathroom includes a double vanity with excellent storage. Laundry in the unit. The bedroom includes a remote ceiling fan and cavernous reach-in closets with tall, sliding mirror doors. 2 tandem, gated parking spaces with additional storage. Complex amenities include tennis courts and pool accompanied by serene water features and meandering paths. Convenient access to the beach, Playa Vista, LMU, LAX, MDR and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8110 MANITOBA Street have any available units?
8110 MANITOBA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8110 MANITOBA Street have?
Some of 8110 MANITOBA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8110 MANITOBA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8110 MANITOBA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8110 MANITOBA Street pet-friendly?
No, 8110 MANITOBA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8110 MANITOBA Street offer parking?
Yes, 8110 MANITOBA Street offers parking.
Does 8110 MANITOBA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8110 MANITOBA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8110 MANITOBA Street have a pool?
Yes, 8110 MANITOBA Street has a pool.
Does 8110 MANITOBA Street have accessible units?
No, 8110 MANITOBA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8110 MANITOBA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8110 MANITOBA Street has units with dishwashers.

