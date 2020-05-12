8110 MANITOBA Street

Amenities

Extensively renovated one bedroom, one bath condo with sleek, modern design. The main living space has incredible, natural light, gas fireplace and sliding doors that take you out to the unit's private balcony. Living room with recessed lights flows seamlessly into the kitchen; excellent for entertaining. Central AC and heat. Brand new, floors throughout. The spacious bathroom includes a double vanity with excellent storage. Laundry in the unit. The bedroom includes a remote ceiling fan and cavernous reach-in closets with tall, sliding mirror doors. 2 tandem, gated parking spaces with additional storage. Complex amenities include tennis courts and pool accompanied by serene water features and meandering paths. Convenient access to the beach, Playa Vista, LMU, LAX, MDR and more!