Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:55 PM

8107-8105 Vantage Ave

8107 Vantage Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8107 Vantage Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
2 SEPARATE HOUSES 8107 AND 8105 Vantage. Welcome to this superb newly remodeled/brand new home with 2 separate houses and 2 different addresses on one lot. Great to live in one and rent the other. The main house is 1026 sf with 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom and completely remodeled, and the garage is a brand new 803 sf ADU with 1 bedroom/1 bathroom which is separate from the main house, and equally as beautiful. Each has its own laundry, tankless water heater and AC. The owner did not spare any details and the photos speak for themselves. Features include hardwood floors, crown moldings, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertop, newer roof, and copper plumbing. Backyard is ideal for entertaining and includes an outdoor fountain surrounded with fruit trees on eco-friendly artificial grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

