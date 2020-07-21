All apartments in Los Angeles
806 MARCO Place

806 Marco Place
Location

806 Marco Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Lovely Venice bungalow on one of the most desirable blocks in the coveted Walk Street neighborhood near Abbot Kinney. This 3 bedroom gem offers a warm & inviting open plan with vaulted ceilings, new hardwood floors and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The sun-drenched living areas open to an expansive front garden with patio, fire-pit & lush grassy lawn - perfect for al fresco dining & year-round entertaining. Tucked away from the street for privacy, and gated, with one car off-street parking. Come discover the serene beauty of the walk streets - moments away from the excitement of great Abbot Kinney restaurants & shops, Venice Beach & Santa Monica.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 MARCO Place have any available units?
806 MARCO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 MARCO Place have?
Some of 806 MARCO Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 MARCO Place currently offering any rent specials?
806 MARCO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 MARCO Place pet-friendly?
No, 806 MARCO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 806 MARCO Place offer parking?
Yes, 806 MARCO Place offers parking.
Does 806 MARCO Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 MARCO Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 MARCO Place have a pool?
No, 806 MARCO Place does not have a pool.
Does 806 MARCO Place have accessible units?
No, 806 MARCO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 806 MARCO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 MARCO Place has units with dishwashers.
