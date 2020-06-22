All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8051 FAREHOLM Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8051 FAREHOLM Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:47 PM

8051 FAREHOLM Drive

8051 Fareholm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8051 Fareholm Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 1950's Architectural style home in Hollywood Hills surrounding lots of trees and Hollywood Hills views. Floor to ceiling windows tons of natural light. Open floor plan, formal dining area, huge living room w/ 20 ft ceilings. Hardwood flooring within. Large deck with views off of master bedroom. Small Outdoor patio space w/ jacuzzi. This is a 2bd 2bath w/ a small 3rd bedroom currently being used as an office. There is a separate studio with private entrance with a current tenant in place. Garage 1 car covered parking. Street parking available. This home is currently furnished. Willing to take out furniture for a longer-term tenant. Flexible lease terms 6-month or more. Internet and Direct Tv included. May consider pet with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8051 FAREHOLM Drive have any available units?
8051 FAREHOLM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8051 FAREHOLM Drive have?
Some of 8051 FAREHOLM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8051 FAREHOLM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8051 FAREHOLM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8051 FAREHOLM Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8051 FAREHOLM Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8051 FAREHOLM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8051 FAREHOLM Drive offers parking.
Does 8051 FAREHOLM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8051 FAREHOLM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8051 FAREHOLM Drive have a pool?
No, 8051 FAREHOLM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8051 FAREHOLM Drive have accessible units?
No, 8051 FAREHOLM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8051 FAREHOLM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8051 FAREHOLM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College