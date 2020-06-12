All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:09 PM

8044 Darby Place

8044 Darby Place · No Longer Available
Location

8044 Darby Place, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

new construction
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
3 bedroom 2 bathroom dining room, 2 gar garage, gated, new construction inside, has been completed on this fabulous and charming home. Picture perfect and ready for you. Incredible area,street and neighborhood, Northridge adjacent. Near Northridge hospital, stunning new floors through ought. New beautiful mill guard windows, new doors, new garage door, complete brand new kitchen and baths! Remodeled and redone in with the utmost quality taste and design! Perfect size ,private yard with trees, new sprinklers and landscaping ( coming in:-) .
Looking for a wonderful tenant who will love and take care of this beautiful home.. GOOD CREDIT and proof of income by way of tax returns and other verification if requested by the owner, A Must for ALL adults who will be living in the home please. This is a prerequisite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8044 Darby Place have any available units?
8044 Darby Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8044 Darby Place have?
Some of 8044 Darby Place's amenities include new construction, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8044 Darby Place currently offering any rent specials?
8044 Darby Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8044 Darby Place pet-friendly?
No, 8044 Darby Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8044 Darby Place offer parking?
Yes, 8044 Darby Place offers parking.
Does 8044 Darby Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8044 Darby Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8044 Darby Place have a pool?
No, 8044 Darby Place does not have a pool.
Does 8044 Darby Place have accessible units?
No, 8044 Darby Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8044 Darby Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8044 Darby Place does not have units with dishwashers.

