8044 Darby Place

Amenities

new construction garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

3 bedroom 2 bathroom dining room, 2 gar garage, gated, new construction inside, has been completed on this fabulous and charming home. Picture perfect and ready for you. Incredible area,street and neighborhood, Northridge adjacent. Near Northridge hospital, stunning new floors through ought. New beautiful mill guard windows, new doors, new garage door, complete brand new kitchen and baths! Remodeled and redone in with the utmost quality taste and design! Perfect size ,private yard with trees, new sprinklers and landscaping ( coming in:-) .

Looking for a wonderful tenant who will love and take care of this beautiful home.. GOOD CREDIT and proof of income by way of tax returns and other verification if requested by the owner, A Must for ALL adults who will be living in the home please. This is a prerequisite.