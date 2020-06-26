All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 27 2019 at 11:40 AM

802 South ORANGE Drive

802 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

802 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sweet "Lil Spanish." Walking distance to the new MTA and fabulous shops and restaurants. 3 bedrooms, 2 period detail baths. Large living room with high ceilings and great picture window. Formal Dining room with French windows that look out onto the courtyard. Updated kitchen with built-in stainless steel appliances. Cozy breakfast room. Great outdoor space in front courtyard and rear yard. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Inside laundry room. 2 car garage. House has a Arlo Security system with 5 cameras and alarm. Access can be from anywhere on any of your devices. The 3 new 40,000 BTU window a/c units keep the entire home at a comfortable temperature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 South ORANGE Drive have any available units?
802 South ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 South ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 802 South ORANGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 South ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
802 South ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 South ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 802 South ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 802 South ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 802 South ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 802 South ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 South ORANGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 South ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 802 South ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 802 South ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 802 South ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 802 South ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 South ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
