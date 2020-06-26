802 South ORANGE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Sweet "Lil Spanish." Walking distance to the new MTA and fabulous shops and restaurants. 3 bedrooms, 2 period detail baths. Large living room with high ceilings and great picture window. Formal Dining room with French windows that look out onto the courtyard. Updated kitchen with built-in stainless steel appliances. Cozy breakfast room. Great outdoor space in front courtyard and rear yard. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Inside laundry room. 2 car garage. House has a Arlo Security system with 5 cameras and alarm. Access can be from anywhere on any of your devices. The 3 new 40,000 BTU window a/c units keep the entire home at a comfortable temperature.