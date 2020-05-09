800 SEVENTH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill hot tub

This modern California Bungalow with a unique contemporary flare, brings you a truly special indoor /outdoor living experience. The home boasts the very best features, design and fixtures, such as bespoke kitchen and bathrooms, skylights, wide plank hardwood flooring, custom master walk-in closet and cabinets, to name but a few. With high ceilings, the airy open plan living areas are flooded with light and lead onto the oversized deck with fire pit, the spaces are perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Additional features include a private hot-tub and off street parking. ~Within a prime location, walk to Rose Ave, Wholefoods, Abbot Kinney and Main Street.~ Enjoy Venice Beach life at it's very best.