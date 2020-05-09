All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 800 SEVENTH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
800 SEVENTH Avenue
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:42 AM

800 SEVENTH Avenue

800 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

800 7th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
This modern California Bungalow with a unique contemporary flare, brings you a truly special indoor /outdoor living experience. The home boasts the very best features, design and fixtures, such as bespoke kitchen and bathrooms, skylights, wide plank hardwood flooring, custom master walk-in closet and cabinets, to name but a few. With high ceilings, the airy open plan living areas are flooded with light and lead onto the oversized deck with fire pit, the spaces are perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Additional features include a private hot-tub and off street parking. ~Within a prime location, walk to Rose Ave, Wholefoods, Abbot Kinney and Main Street.~ Enjoy Venice Beach life at it's very best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 SEVENTH Avenue have any available units?
800 SEVENTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 SEVENTH Avenue have?
Some of 800 SEVENTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 SEVENTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
800 SEVENTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 SEVENTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 800 SEVENTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 800 SEVENTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 800 SEVENTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 800 SEVENTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 SEVENTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 SEVENTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 800 SEVENTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 800 SEVENTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 800 SEVENTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 800 SEVENTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 SEVENTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College