Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
800 N Mariposa Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

800 N Mariposa Ave

800 North Mariposa Avenue · (323) 666-6166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1BR in Gateway to Hollywood · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2BR in Gateway to Hollywood · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
***LEASING NOW 1BR and 2BR+1Bath***

Bright, private and spacious newly renovated 1BR and 2BR apartment will be your home and your sanctuary. Large style apartment home with ceramic tiled and laminated floors. Over size kitchen with abundant well designed cabinets.
Large Living Room
Large Kitchen and Dining Area
Bright, private and spacious newly renovated 2BR apartment will be your home and your sanctuary. Large style apartment home with ceramic tiled and laminated floors. Over size kitchen with abundant well designed cabinets.
Large Living Room
Large Kitchen and Dining Area
Bathroom vanity
Walk-In Closet
Balcony
Courtyard view
Open Floor plan
New Kitchen and Bathroom
Tile and laminate
Vertical Blinds
Ceiling Fan
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage disposer
Balcony
Air conditioner/Heater
Laundry on each floor
Controlled access building
Elevator
Swimming Pool
Quiet neighborhood
* Assigned Parking
* Gated Community
* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers

Apply Application to Rent on line www.calvogroup.com
For more information, appointment and open house please call or text to 323.666.6166, or Email: mariposaapts@calvogroup.com

(RLNE3775638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 N Mariposa Ave have any available units?
800 N Mariposa Ave has 2 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 N Mariposa Ave have?
Some of 800 N Mariposa Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 N Mariposa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
800 N Mariposa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 N Mariposa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 800 N Mariposa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 800 N Mariposa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 800 N Mariposa Ave does offer parking.
Does 800 N Mariposa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 N Mariposa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 N Mariposa Ave have a pool?
Yes, 800 N Mariposa Ave has a pool.
Does 800 N Mariposa Ave have accessible units?
No, 800 N Mariposa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 800 N Mariposa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 N Mariposa Ave has units with dishwashers.
