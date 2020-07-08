All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 25 2019 at 12:15 AM

7944 Fallbrook Avenue

7944 Fallbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7944 Fallbrook Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
media room
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
new construction
Please note property was off the market for 2 weeks, actual DOM 10. Attention to all clients & Brokers please read carefully before calling to look at the house (ADU), Build in 2019, beautiful 1br, 1 bath private fully gated house with it’s own front yard and a small yard in the back perfect for storage. The kitchen features all new s/s appliances, microwave hood, quartz countertops, rich cabinetry. Refrigerator, washer/dryer are included. Great neighborhood of West Hills. Conveniently located in close proximity to Fallbrook Shopping Mall, Westfield Mall, Topanga Village and AMC Movie Theaters. Minutes drive to 101 and 118 Freeways. Street parking only. The $1600.00 does not include utilities. Water, Power, Gas. Cable, trash. All will add up to approximately $100/month excluding Cable. Can be leased furnished, price negotiable. Maximum two adults. Tenant to pay and provide a current Credit Report. Listing agent is also the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7944 Fallbrook Avenue have any available units?
7944 Fallbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7944 Fallbrook Avenue have?
Some of 7944 Fallbrook Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7944 Fallbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7944 Fallbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7944 Fallbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7944 Fallbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7944 Fallbrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 7944 Fallbrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7944 Fallbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7944 Fallbrook Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7944 Fallbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 7944 Fallbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7944 Fallbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7944 Fallbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7944 Fallbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7944 Fallbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

