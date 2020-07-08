7944 Fallbrook Avenue

Amenities

Please note property was off the market for 2 weeks, actual DOM 10. Attention to all clients & Brokers please read carefully before calling to look at the house (ADU), Build in 2019, beautiful 1br, 1 bath private fully gated house with it’s own front yard and a small yard in the back perfect for storage. The kitchen features all new s/s appliances, microwave hood, quartz countertops, rich cabinetry. Refrigerator, washer/dryer are included. Great neighborhood of West Hills. Conveniently located in close proximity to Fallbrook Shopping Mall, Westfield Mall, Topanga Village and AMC Movie Theaters. Minutes drive to 101 and 118 Freeways. Street parking only. The $1600.00 does not include utilities. Water, Power, Gas. Cable, trash. All will add up to approximately $100/month excluding Cable. Can be leased furnished, price negotiable. Maximum two adults. Tenant to pay and provide a current Credit Report. Listing agent is also the owner.