7936 Bellaire Ave.

Incredible 3 Bed, 3 Bath Estate Home In North Hollywood!



Entertainers Delight! Fantastic custom designed estate home in a convenient area of North Hollywood near prestigious private schools. Just 3 miles from Universal Studios this 3200 sq. foot home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths is a family dream. Located on lot over 24000 sq. feet, this very private yard is an oasis and guaranteed to make you the envy of town. Situated behind security gates, the rear yard looks like a theme park complete with 2 waterfalls, palm trees, custom made Disney decorative rock formations with rock slide accenting the pool and spa. There is even another rock- cave restroom outside. Dont miss the Viking BBQ and food warmer. Behind this area is another huge backyard with large covered patio, built- in fireplace, as well as a large grass area.



The inside of the home offers all the modern amenities including a server room, Sonos speakers throughout home, Lutron recess lighting system, security gates, security cameras, alarm system, upscale doors, Jacuzzi tub in the master bath and over-the-top decorative tile in the bathrooms, and so much more. Spacious gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops. Appliances include a Thermador oven, dishwasher, refrig and Hoshizaki ice maker. Huge center island. There is also an office area with den and flat screen TV.



Pool and gardener included!



