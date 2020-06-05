All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7936 Bellaire Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7936 Bellaire Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:46 PM

7936 Bellaire Ave.

7936 Bellaire Avenue · (818) 249-7368 ext. 110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7936 Bellaire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7936 Bellaire Ave. · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3209 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Incredible 3 Bed, 3 Bath Estate Home In North Hollywood! - Shown by appointment only. Please contact Monique at (818) 749-0419

Entertainers Delight! Fantastic custom designed estate home in a convenient area of North Hollywood near prestigious private schools. Just 3 miles from Universal Studios this 3200 sq. foot home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths is a family dream. Located on lot over 24000 sq. feet, this very private yard is an oasis and guaranteed to make you the envy of town. Situated behind security gates, the rear yard looks like a theme park complete with 2 waterfalls, palm trees, custom made Disney decorative rock formations with rock slide accenting the pool and spa. There is even another rock- cave restroom outside. Dont miss the Viking BBQ and food warmer. Behind this area is another huge backyard with large covered patio, built- in fireplace, as well as a large grass area.

The inside of the home offers all the modern amenities including a server room, Sonos speakers throughout home, Lutron recess lighting system, security gates, security cameras, alarm system, upscale doors, Jacuzzi tub in the master bath and over-the-top decorative tile in the bathrooms, and so much more. Spacious gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops. Appliances include a Thermador oven, dishwasher, refrig and Hoshizaki ice maker. Huge center island. There is also an office area with den and flat screen TV.

Call for an appointment or more info. Monique 818-749-0419
Pool and gardener included!

(RLNE4342933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7936 Bellaire Ave. have any available units?
7936 Bellaire Ave. has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7936 Bellaire Ave. have?
Some of 7936 Bellaire Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7936 Bellaire Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7936 Bellaire Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7936 Bellaire Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7936 Bellaire Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7936 Bellaire Ave. offer parking?
No, 7936 Bellaire Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7936 Bellaire Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7936 Bellaire Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7936 Bellaire Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 7936 Bellaire Ave. has a pool.
Does 7936 Bellaire Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7936 Bellaire Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7936 Bellaire Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7936 Bellaire Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7936 Bellaire Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity