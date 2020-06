Amenities

GORGEOUS ONE-STORY HOUSE IN UPSCALE "COUNTRY HILLS ESTATE" IN WEST HILLS; BRAND NEW LAMINATED FLOOR THROUGHOUT LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM & BATHROOMS; HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & MASTER SUITE; OPEN AND BRIGHT; FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM; KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM; BREAKFAST NOOK NEXT TO KITCHEN; LAUNDRY ROOM OPENS TO GARAGE; VIEW OF PARK AND GREEN BELT IN THE BACK; AWARD-WINING SCHOOLS; NEAR HOSPITAL, SCHOOL, MARKET & SHOPPING CENTER.