7918 BERGER Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Perched atop Playa del Rey, sits this remodeled Silicon Beach Castle. Be mesmerized as you step through the enchanting entry, boasting a storybook staircase, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors & magnificent crystal chandeliers. The main level is ready for the most lavish gatherings, with an open floorplan and stunning city & mountain views! The chef's kitchen features a large island, top-of-the-line appliances and faucets that finish the masterpiece. The family room is the perfect to watch a movie while taking in the gorgeous city lights. The formal living & dining rooms offer the ideal ambiance for a chic LA dinner party. The luxurious master suite features sensational views, fireplace and a sitting area. The masterbath will make your heart skip a beat with dual vanities, glass shower and jacuzzi tub. Escape to the backyard with a pool, swim-up bar and enjoy a sports game from the entertaining area which sits just off the large play room that is suitable for kids and big kids alike!