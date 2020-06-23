All apartments in Los Angeles
7918 BERGER Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7918 BERGER Avenue

7918 S Berger Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7918 S Berger Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Perched atop Playa del Rey, sits this remodeled Silicon Beach Castle. Be mesmerized as you step through the enchanting entry, boasting a storybook staircase, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors & magnificent crystal chandeliers. The main level is ready for the most lavish gatherings, with an open floorplan and stunning city & mountain views! The chef's kitchen features a large island, top-of-the-line appliances and faucets that finish the masterpiece. The family room is the perfect to watch a movie while taking in the gorgeous city lights. The formal living & dining rooms offer the ideal ambiance for a chic LA dinner party. The luxurious master suite features sensational views, fireplace and a sitting area. The masterbath will make your heart skip a beat with dual vanities, glass shower and jacuzzi tub. Escape to the backyard with a pool, swim-up bar and enjoy a sports game from the entertaining area which sits just off the large play room that is suitable for kids and big kids alike!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7918 BERGER Avenue have any available units?
7918 BERGER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7918 BERGER Avenue have?
Some of 7918 BERGER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7918 BERGER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7918 BERGER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7918 BERGER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7918 BERGER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7918 BERGER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7918 BERGER Avenue offers parking.
Does 7918 BERGER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7918 BERGER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7918 BERGER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7918 BERGER Avenue has a pool.
Does 7918 BERGER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7918 BERGER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7918 BERGER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7918 BERGER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
