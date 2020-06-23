7918 BERGER Avenue

Amenities
Perched atop Playa del Rey, sits this remodeled Silicon Beach Castle. Be mesmerized as you step through the enchanting entry, boasting a storybook staircase, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors & magnificent crystal chandeliers. The main level is ready for the most lavish gatherings, with an open floorplan and stunning city & mountain views! The chef's kitchen features a large island, top-of-the-line appliances and faucets that finish the masterpiece. The family room is the perfect to watch a movie while taking in the gorgeous city lights. The formal living & dining rooms offer the ideal ambiance for a chic LA dinner party. The luxurious master suite features sensational views, fireplace and a sitting area. The masterbath will make your heart skip a beat with dual vanities, glass shower and jacuzzi tub. Escape to the backyard with a pool, swim-up bar and enjoy a sports game from the entertaining area which sits just off the large play room that is suitable for kids and big kids alike!