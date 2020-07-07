7902 Mason Ave

Amenities

Our gorgeous Winnetka duplex home for rent has what you need! This is a legal addition on the second floor built in 2019! The unit has ALL NEW STOVE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, AND DRYER WITH OFF-SITE PARKING (PLENTY ON THE STREET). It features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and wood flooring throughout. The open-plan living/dining area is spacious and has windows that let in tons of natural light. It flows nicely to a private balcony which is perfect for relaxing and outdoor entertaining. New kitchen has plenty of cupboards for storage, countertops for workspace, and is also equipped with a range, a microwave, a refrigerator, and an integrated dishwasher. Landlord to pay for water, trash, and gas.



Both spacious bedrooms have built-in, mirrored closets and can fit queen-sized beds. The central bathroom is appointed with a large vanity, ample cupboards, and a good-sized shower/tub combo. Other feature of this beautiful property include a laundry area with a washer and a dryer. Like what you see? Give us a call now! We look forward to showing you around your new home!



