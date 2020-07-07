All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

7902 Mason Ave

7902 Mason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7902 Mason Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2abd774021 ----
Our gorgeous Winnetka duplex home for rent has what you need! This is a legal addition on the second floor built in 2019! The unit has ALL NEW STOVE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, AND DRYER WITH OFF-SITE PARKING (PLENTY ON THE STREET). It features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and wood flooring throughout. The open-plan living/dining area is spacious and has windows that let in tons of natural light. It flows nicely to a private balcony which is perfect for relaxing and outdoor entertaining. New kitchen has plenty of cupboards for storage, countertops for workspace, and is also equipped with a range, a microwave, a refrigerator, and an integrated dishwasher. Landlord to pay for water, trash, and gas.

Both spacious bedrooms have built-in, mirrored closets and can fit queen-sized beds. The central bathroom is appointed with a large vanity, ample cupboards, and a good-sized shower/tub combo. Other feature of this beautiful property include a laundry area with a washer and a dryer. Like what you see? Give us a call now! We look forward to showing you around your new home!

Bathtub
Central Ac
Stove
Washer Dryer Hookups
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 Mason Ave have any available units?
7902 Mason Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7902 Mason Ave have?
Some of 7902 Mason Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7902 Mason Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7902 Mason Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 Mason Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7902 Mason Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7902 Mason Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7902 Mason Ave offers parking.
Does 7902 Mason Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7902 Mason Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 Mason Ave have a pool?
No, 7902 Mason Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7902 Mason Ave have accessible units?
No, 7902 Mason Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 Mason Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7902 Mason Ave has units with dishwashers.

