Los Angeles, CA
7875 Vicksburg Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7875 Vicksburg Avenue

7875 Vicksburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7875 Vicksburg Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home - This 4 bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood has recently been upgraded with laminate floors, new carpet, paint, blinds, granite counters in kitchen and stainless appliances. There's a dining area in the front of the house with the living room plus an eating area in the kitchen. The spacious rear yard can be accessed through the kitchen or the hall near the master bedroom and features fruit trees, concrete space and plenty of grassy area. The detached garage has laundry hookups and room for one car. There's also a long driveway for extra parking. Conveniently located close to Marina Del Rey, LAX and the 405 freeway, you'll love this location. No smoking, no pets. Please call 310-373-3599 for a viewing appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4606786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7875 Vicksburg Avenue have any available units?
7875 Vicksburg Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7875 Vicksburg Avenue have?
Some of 7875 Vicksburg Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7875 Vicksburg Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7875 Vicksburg Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7875 Vicksburg Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7875 Vicksburg Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7875 Vicksburg Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7875 Vicksburg Avenue offers parking.
Does 7875 Vicksburg Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7875 Vicksburg Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7875 Vicksburg Avenue have a pool?
No, 7875 Vicksburg Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7875 Vicksburg Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7875 Vicksburg Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7875 Vicksburg Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7875 Vicksburg Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
