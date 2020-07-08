All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

7868 ELECTRA Drive

7868 Electra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7868 Electra Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Exquisite, gated, 4 bd/4.5ba Hollywood Hills, Contemporary Estate Home. Expansive 3,000 sq. ft deck, pool, spa, exceptional city & coastline views, walls of glass, is very private, 1 min from Sunset Strip. home is complete with TV's in every guest bedroom as well as in living room and family room, built in speakers, 3 gas fireplaces, and much more. The kitchen is well equipped with sub-zero refrigerator/freezer, a double oven and built in wine rack. The dining room seats 10 and has an adjacent wet bar. master suite with ensuite bathroom, walk in closet and balcony with gas fire pit and surrounding seating. The suite includes built in speakers, projector and 10ft screen to provide the ultimate home entertainment experience. The large master bath is complete with a large jetted tub, stand alone shower, double vanity and sauna. HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR DAILY, WEEKLY AND MONTHLY RENTAL. PLEASE INQUIRE FOR RATES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7868 ELECTRA Drive have any available units?
7868 ELECTRA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7868 ELECTRA Drive have?
Some of 7868 ELECTRA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7868 ELECTRA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7868 ELECTRA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7868 ELECTRA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7868 ELECTRA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7868 ELECTRA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7868 ELECTRA Drive offers parking.
Does 7868 ELECTRA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7868 ELECTRA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7868 ELECTRA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7868 ELECTRA Drive has a pool.
Does 7868 ELECTRA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7868 ELECTRA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7868 ELECTRA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7868 ELECTRA Drive has units with dishwashers.
