7866 FAREHOLM Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub sauna

VIEW, VIEW, VIEW. Amazing city & ocean view.Take Orange Grove Ave.(which is one block east of Fairfax Ave.), north of Holly wood Blvd. Make left on Fareholm. This one of a kind beautiful bright & magical 4 bedroom, 4 bath offers an amazing 240" city view from downtown LA sweeping over to the Ocean. This beauty is facing exactly the desired south and it is located in celebrity pocket. Dramatic loft like entry w/ picture windows and inviting vistas. The center piece LR w/ high ceiling and walls of glass looks out to great city views & open to a wrap around balcony. Lower level is a self contained Guest Quarters with same amazing view has its own separate entrance, bedroom, living room, dining room, mini kitchen, laundry, dry sauna and steam shower offering a perfect Spa retreat. It also can be used as music/ art studio.