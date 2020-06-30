All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
7866 FAREHOLM Drive
7866 FAREHOLM Drive

7866 Fareholm Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Hollywood Hills West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7866 Fareholm Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
VIEW, VIEW, VIEW. Amazing city & ocean view.Take Orange Grove Ave.(which is one block east of Fairfax Ave.), north of Holly wood Blvd. Make left on Fareholm. This one of a kind beautiful bright & magical 4 bedroom, 4 bath offers an amazing 240" city view from downtown LA sweeping over to the Ocean. This beauty is facing exactly the desired south and it is located in celebrity pocket. Dramatic loft like entry w/ picture windows and inviting vistas. The center piece LR w/ high ceiling and walls of glass looks out to great city views & open to a wrap around balcony. Lower level is a self contained Guest Quarters with same amazing view has its own separate entrance, bedroom, living room, dining room, mini kitchen, laundry, dry sauna and steam shower offering a perfect Spa retreat. It also can be used as music/ art studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7866 FAREHOLM Drive have any available units?
7866 FAREHOLM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7866 FAREHOLM Drive have?
Some of 7866 FAREHOLM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7866 FAREHOLM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7866 FAREHOLM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7866 FAREHOLM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7866 FAREHOLM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7866 FAREHOLM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7866 FAREHOLM Drive offers parking.
Does 7866 FAREHOLM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7866 FAREHOLM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7866 FAREHOLM Drive have a pool?
No, 7866 FAREHOLM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7866 FAREHOLM Drive have accessible units?
No, 7866 FAREHOLM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7866 FAREHOLM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7866 FAREHOLM Drive has units with dishwashers.

