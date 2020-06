Amenities

Completely remodeled back house for rent on a quiet residential tree lined street. Shared yard with front house and private yard space in the back of the property. One assigned parking space in front of the property. Washer/dryer hookup available, dishwasher included in a nice remodeled kitchen. Central A/C and heat and plenty of space.