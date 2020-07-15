All apartments in Los Angeles
7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205

7857 W Manchester Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7857 W Manchester Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
green community
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
green community
internet access
lobby
media room
Gorgeous 2+2 Playa del Rey Condo for Rent - Bright and open 2 bedroom/2 bath unit with washer/dryer in highly sought after Wembley Park complex, a LEED certified GOLD property that exhibits environmentally conscious luxury living & design. Beautiful resort-like courtyard with fireplace, furnished lobby and recreation room. Unit features inside washer/dryer. Rent includes internet, water, and gas. Ballona Wetlands is just around the corner inviting for bird watching & nature stroll. Ideal location just one mile to the beach and 25-mile beach bike path, five minutes to downtown Playa del Rey, Playa Vista Runway shopping center, shops, movie theaters and restaurants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4883023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 have any available units?
7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 have?
Some of 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205's amenities include in unit laundry, green community, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 currently offering any rent specials?
7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 pet-friendly?
No, 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 offer parking?
No, 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 does not offer parking.
Does 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 have a pool?
No, 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 does not have a pool.
Does 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 have accessible units?
No, 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
