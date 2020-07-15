7857 W. Manchester Ave. #205

Amenities

Gorgeous 2+2 Playa del Rey Condo for Rent - Bright and open 2 bedroom/2 bath unit with washer/dryer in highly sought after Wembley Park complex, a LEED certified GOLD property that exhibits environmentally conscious luxury living & design. Beautiful resort-like courtyard with fireplace, furnished lobby and recreation room. Unit features inside washer/dryer. Rent includes internet, water, and gas. Ballona Wetlands is just around the corner inviting for bird watching & nature stroll. Ideal location just one mile to the beach and 25-mile beach bike path, five minutes to downtown Playa del Rey, Playa Vista Runway shopping center, shops, movie theaters and restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4883023)