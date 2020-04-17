All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

7835 Bothwell Road

7835 Bothwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

7835 Bothwell Road, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Just Listed Reseda Ranch! Fabulous Opportunity Welcome to your Dream Home! Spacious great room Living and kitchen .Newly built 2017 . Open Flowing Floor Plan. 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bathrooms Fully loaded Kitchen with Washer , Dryer newer Tv to stay with all appliances , with its own private gated driveway, parking and serene separate cozy yard .Landlord to Pay for Water,Trash,Gas,Gardner and Internet, Tenant will be responsible for Electrical and Cable .Good Credit amost! Do not Disturb Property Must meet with Listing Agent!!! This property is Truly upgraded masterpiece Ready for the right Family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7835 Bothwell Road have any available units?
7835 Bothwell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7835 Bothwell Road have?
Some of 7835 Bothwell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7835 Bothwell Road currently offering any rent specials?
7835 Bothwell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7835 Bothwell Road pet-friendly?
No, 7835 Bothwell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7835 Bothwell Road offer parking?
Yes, 7835 Bothwell Road offers parking.
Does 7835 Bothwell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7835 Bothwell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7835 Bothwell Road have a pool?
No, 7835 Bothwell Road does not have a pool.
Does 7835 Bothwell Road have accessible units?
No, 7835 Bothwell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7835 Bothwell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7835 Bothwell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
