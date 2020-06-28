All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

783 Gatun Street

783 Gatun Street · No Longer Available
Location

783 Gatun Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the private, beautiful gated community of Harbor Highlands. This gorgeous freestanding 3 bedroom 2 and ½ bathroom home was built 2015 and offers many upgrades and features for you to comfortably enjoy. The homes highlighted features include- wide open floor plan great for entertaining, high ceilings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The living room opens to the private backyard with artificial turf and small garden. The bedrooms are all located on 2nd floor. Master suite has a walk in closet, master bath with his and her sinks, separate shower and tub, private toilet.
The secondary bedrooms share the hallway bathroom, top floor has office area in hallway, also has laundry room and abundant storage space throughout. Ceiling fans in every room, and central AC! Community amenities include- heated swimming pool, gated entry, well maintained lit streets for enjoyable walks. The community is walking distance to Target, Harbor Highlands Park and easy close access to 110 FWY. The central location of this home is very desirable to those who commute to South Bay, Downtown LA and Long Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 Gatun Street have any available units?
783 Gatun Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 783 Gatun Street have?
Some of 783 Gatun Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 Gatun Street currently offering any rent specials?
783 Gatun Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 Gatun Street pet-friendly?
No, 783 Gatun Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 783 Gatun Street offer parking?
Yes, 783 Gatun Street offers parking.
Does 783 Gatun Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 783 Gatun Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 Gatun Street have a pool?
Yes, 783 Gatun Street has a pool.
Does 783 Gatun Street have accessible units?
No, 783 Gatun Street does not have accessible units.
Does 783 Gatun Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 783 Gatun Street has units with dishwashers.
