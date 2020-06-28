783 Gatun Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to the private, beautiful gated community of Harbor Highlands. This gorgeous freestanding 3 bedroom 2 and ½ bathroom home was built 2015 and offers many upgrades and features for you to comfortably enjoy. The homes highlighted features include- wide open floor plan great for entertaining, high ceilings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The living room opens to the private backyard with artificial turf and small garden. The bedrooms are all located on 2nd floor. Master suite has a walk in closet, master bath with his and her sinks, separate shower and tub, private toilet.

The secondary bedrooms share the hallway bathroom, top floor has office area in hallway, also has laundry room and abundant storage space throughout. Ceiling fans in every room, and central AC! Community amenities include- heated swimming pool, gated entry, well maintained lit streets for enjoyable walks. The community is walking distance to Target, Harbor Highlands Park and easy close access to 110 FWY. The central location of this home is very desirable to those who commute to South Bay, Downtown LA and Long Beach.