Amenities

Beautiful gated building built 1986, renovated 2004, two car tantrum parking space #41, two bedrooms one bath, wood floor, large living room with fireplace that leads to your private quite balconie. Central cooling system, Gorgeous pool area, spa, BBQ area, gym. The unit is located on the back of the complex, quite and peaceful. Ready to move in April first.