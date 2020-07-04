Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7825 Riverton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7825 Riverton Avenue
Last updated November 30 2019 at 6:31 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7825 Riverton Avenue
7825 Riverton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
7825 Riverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please contact Gary Terzian at (818)620-2474 for any questions. Please call to set appointments for showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7825 Riverton Avenue have any available units?
7825 Riverton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7825 Riverton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7825 Riverton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 Riverton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7825 Riverton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7825 Riverton Avenue offer parking?
No, 7825 Riverton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7825 Riverton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7825 Riverton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 Riverton Avenue have a pool?
No, 7825 Riverton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7825 Riverton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7825 Riverton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 Riverton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7825 Riverton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7825 Riverton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7825 Riverton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College