7813 Jordan Avenue

Brand New detached ADU unit in Canoga Park, tucked behind a well maintained single family home with private gated access. 3 Bedroom, 3 full bathrooms. Private in-home upstairs laundry area, and plenty of storage. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Micro and a 5-burner stove/oven combo, fridge space has a water line for your fridge. Quartz counters atop ample cabinet space, and a deep dual-basin with gooseneck faucet. Master suite with tiled shower and glass sliding doors, secondary upstairs bathroom features large vanity and a shower tub. Energy efficient LED lighting throughout, tankless water heater for on-demand hot water. Windows feature wood-like cordless blinds, and hard flooring throughout is durable and easy to clean. Private patio with easy low maintenance pavers. Easy access to Saticoy and Topanga which takes to to shopping and dining. Plenty of street parking, plus a gated spot in the shared driveway with a car charger hookup.