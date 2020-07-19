All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7813 Jordan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7813 Jordan Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:05 AM

7813 Jordan Avenue

7813 Jordan Ave · (805) 796-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7813 Jordan Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand New detached ADU unit in Canoga Park, tucked behind a well maintained single family home with private gated access. 3 Bedroom, 3 full bathrooms. Private in-home upstairs laundry area, and plenty of storage. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Micro and a 5-burner stove/oven combo, fridge space has a water line for your fridge. Quartz counters atop ample cabinet space, and a deep dual-basin with gooseneck faucet. Master suite with tiled shower and glass sliding doors, secondary upstairs bathroom features large vanity and a shower tub. Energy efficient LED lighting throughout, tankless water heater for on-demand hot water. Windows feature wood-like cordless blinds, and hard flooring throughout is durable and easy to clean. Private patio with easy low maintenance pavers. Easy access to Saticoy and Topanga which takes to to shopping and dining. Plenty of street parking, plus a gated spot in the shared driveway with a car charger hookup.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7813 Jordan Avenue have any available units?
7813 Jordan Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7813 Jordan Avenue have?
Some of 7813 Jordan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7813 Jordan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7813 Jordan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7813 Jordan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7813 Jordan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7813 Jordan Avenue offer parking?
No, 7813 Jordan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7813 Jordan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7813 Jordan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7813 Jordan Avenue have a pool?
No, 7813 Jordan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7813 Jordan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7813 Jordan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7813 Jordan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7813 Jordan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7813 Jordan Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity