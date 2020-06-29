All apartments in Los Angeles
7812 Vassar Avenue
7812 Vassar Avenue

7812 Vassar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7812 Vassar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Beautiful, 2019 built, 2 bed, 2 bath 920 sq.ft. light & bright back-unit dwelling with private gated entrance and patio. Durable engineered wood floors throughout, recessed LED lighting, and designer soft push/pull window blinds. The open kitchen with stainless steel 5 burner range, micro, and dishwasher also has soft closing doors and drawers cabinetry with quartz countertops with a large double basin stainless sink with goose-neck faucet, and large counter bar area. The kitchen also features water line hookups at the standard 36' size fridge space. The new kitchen is open to a large great room living space with TV mounted conduits, bevel edged glass insert front door, and high ceilings. Both bathrooms feature a quartz topped vanity, mirror, and tiled shower/tubs. Unit has hookups for gas or electric stacked full-sized front loading washer & dryer. Unit has all separate metered utilities, a 220V car charger hookup, tankless water heater so you'll always have hot water, storage closet,zoned AC, and spacious private patio. One driveway parking spot is included, ample street parking. Pets considered. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 Vassar Avenue have any available units?
7812 Vassar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7812 Vassar Avenue have?
Some of 7812 Vassar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 Vassar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7812 Vassar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 Vassar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7812 Vassar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7812 Vassar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7812 Vassar Avenue offers parking.
Does 7812 Vassar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7812 Vassar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 Vassar Avenue have a pool?
No, 7812 Vassar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7812 Vassar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7812 Vassar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 Vassar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7812 Vassar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
