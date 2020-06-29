7812 Vassar Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

Beautiful, 2019 built, 2 bed, 2 bath 920 sq.ft. light & bright back-unit dwelling with private gated entrance and patio. Durable engineered wood floors throughout, recessed LED lighting, and designer soft push/pull window blinds. The open kitchen with stainless steel 5 burner range, micro, and dishwasher also has soft closing doors and drawers cabinetry with quartz countertops with a large double basin stainless sink with goose-neck faucet, and large counter bar area. The kitchen also features water line hookups at the standard 36' size fridge space. The new kitchen is open to a large great room living space with TV mounted conduits, bevel edged glass insert front door, and high ceilings. Both bathrooms feature a quartz topped vanity, mirror, and tiled shower/tubs. Unit has hookups for gas or electric stacked full-sized front loading washer & dryer. Unit has all separate metered utilities, a 220V car charger hookup, tankless water heater so you'll always have hot water, storage closet,zoned AC, and spacious private patio. One driveway parking spot is included, ample street parking. Pets considered. A must see!