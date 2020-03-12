All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7805 Veragua Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7805 Veragua Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

7805 Veragua Drive

7805 Veragua Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7805 Veragua Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
fireplace
sauna
game room
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
sauna
Stunning Beach Villa! - Beautiful bluff top property w/panoramic views of ocean, main channel and city lights. Huge home with wonderful floor plan for entertaining. Gorgeous master suite w/fireplace, sitting area and views. Gracious living room w fireplace, family room w/fireplace, large open kitchen w/center island. Game room, sauna, jacuzzi, elevator, cabana and other resort style amenities. All levels have balconies overlooking the city. Truly a must see! PROPERTY IS OFFERED FURNISHED. SHORT AND LONG TERM LEASES AVAILABLE.

(RLNE4118020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 Veragua Drive have any available units?
7805 Veragua Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7805 Veragua Drive have?
Some of 7805 Veragua Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, elevator, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 Veragua Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7805 Veragua Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 Veragua Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7805 Veragua Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7805 Veragua Drive offer parking?
No, 7805 Veragua Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7805 Veragua Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 Veragua Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 Veragua Drive have a pool?
No, 7805 Veragua Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7805 Veragua Drive have accessible units?
No, 7805 Veragua Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 Veragua Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7805 Veragua Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College