7805 Veragua Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony elevator fireplace sauna game room furnished

Stunning Beach Villa! - Beautiful bluff top property w/panoramic views of ocean, main channel and city lights. Huge home with wonderful floor plan for entertaining. Gorgeous master suite w/fireplace, sitting area and views. Gracious living room w fireplace, family room w/fireplace, large open kitchen w/center island. Game room, sauna, jacuzzi, elevator, cabana and other resort style amenities. All levels have balconies overlooking the city. Truly a must see! PROPERTY IS OFFERED FURNISHED. SHORT AND LONG TERM LEASES AVAILABLE.



