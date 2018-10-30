7801 S Broadway

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6345c1089 ---- Recently refurbished unit on Broadway. This One Bedroom one Bathroom has a Nice Den that can be used as a office space or extra separate enclosure. The carpet was just installed and the whole unit was fully refurbished. It one of the best units in the area with a lot of light permeating it. One gated parking space is included. Rooms and Interior: Recently rehabbed, Carpet floors, Living room, Dining room, Office, Ceiling fans Kitchen and Bath: Kitchen recently updated Utilities and Extras: Parking available, Laundry hookups in unit, Not furnished Building and Surroundings: Small building, Recently renovated, Owner occupied building, Gated property Lease Terms: Pets negotiable, Gas and electric included, One year lease, No smoking, Heat included, Parking included, 1 parking spot, Trash removal included, Water included, Lawn care included