780 HOLMBY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Situated on a gentle knoll in one of the best neighborhoods of LA in Little Holmby sits this beautiful Country English home with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms. This home has gone through an extensive renovation with new hardwood floors throughout, new gourmet kitchen w/top-of-the-line appliances, center island, lots of cabinets with a eat in breakfast area. Amazing architectural details throughout. The main floor features a step down formal living room w/ wood burning fireplace & exposed wood beam ceiling, den/office with wood paneling, powder room, lower bedroom suite, Elegant formal dining room, massive family room with built ins & accordion doors that open all the out to the large private backyard with swimming pool, spa, BBQ & covered sitting area. Large master bedroom upstairs w/large walk-in-closet & new master bath w/beautiful large separate bathtub. Additional 2 generous size bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill bathroom. Laundry room and 2 car garage make this an incredible place to ca