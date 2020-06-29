All apartments in Los Angeles
780 HOLMBY Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

780 HOLMBY Avenue

780 Holmby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

780 Holmby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Situated on a gentle knoll in one of the best neighborhoods of LA in Little Holmby sits this beautiful Country English home with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms. This home has gone through an extensive renovation with new hardwood floors throughout, new gourmet kitchen w/top-of-the-line appliances, center island, lots of cabinets with a eat in breakfast area. Amazing architectural details throughout. The main floor features a step down formal living room w/ wood burning fireplace & exposed wood beam ceiling, den/office with wood paneling, powder room, lower bedroom suite, Elegant formal dining room, massive family room with built ins & accordion doors that open all the out to the large private backyard with swimming pool, spa, BBQ & covered sitting area. Large master bedroom upstairs w/large walk-in-closet & new master bath w/beautiful large separate bathtub. Additional 2 generous size bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill bathroom. Laundry room and 2 car garage make this an incredible place to ca

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 HOLMBY Avenue have any available units?
780 HOLMBY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 HOLMBY Avenue have?
Some of 780 HOLMBY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 HOLMBY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
780 HOLMBY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 HOLMBY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 780 HOLMBY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 780 HOLMBY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 780 HOLMBY Avenue offers parking.
Does 780 HOLMBY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 HOLMBY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 HOLMBY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 780 HOLMBY Avenue has a pool.
Does 780 HOLMBY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 780 HOLMBY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 780 HOLMBY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 HOLMBY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

