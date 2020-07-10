All apartments in Los Angeles
7749 Day St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7749 Day St.

7749 Day Street · No Longer Available
Location

7749 Day Street, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b496f9000a ----
-Tile & carpet flooring
-Second story loft
-Laundry Hookups In House
-Drought tolerant landscaping
-Meadow like backyard
-2 car attached garage
-No pets
-Tenant pays all utilities. Security deposit is $3000.00. One year lease.
-Renters insurance is required during tenancy
Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $35 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms.
This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management.
Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you.
Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825

Cal DRE 00659141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7749 Day St. have any available units?
7749 Day St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7749 Day St. have?
Some of 7749 Day St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7749 Day St. currently offering any rent specials?
7749 Day St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7749 Day St. pet-friendly?
No, 7749 Day St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7749 Day St. offer parking?
Yes, 7749 Day St. offers parking.
Does 7749 Day St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7749 Day St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7749 Day St. have a pool?
No, 7749 Day St. does not have a pool.
Does 7749 Day St. have accessible units?
No, 7749 Day St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7749 Day St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7749 Day St. does not have units with dishwashers.
