7749 Day St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b496f9000a ----

-Tile & carpet flooring

-Second story loft

-Laundry Hookups In House

-Drought tolerant landscaping

-Meadow like backyard

-2 car attached garage

-No pets

-Tenant pays all utilities. Security deposit is $3000.00. One year lease.

-Renters insurance is required during tenancy

Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $35 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms.

This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management.

Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you.

Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825



Cal DRE 00659141