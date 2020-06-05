7741 Aura Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Delightful 3 bedroom 2 bath Reseda home - Delightful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Reseda home with a great rear yard. This beauty is freshly painted with new flooring and high ceilings. New pane windows allow for plenty of natural light throughout the house, including the sliding glass door leading to a large covered patio. Complete with newly updated kitchen and master bathroom with washer and dryer hookup in the house. It has the truly remarkable combination of architectural integrity and incredible indoor/outdoor entertaining options! Garage NOT included. Parking includes 2 spots in driveway. Garage is being converted to an ADU.



