Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

7736 Skyhill Drive

7736 Skyhill Drive · (818) 432-2665
Location

7736 Skyhill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2996 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
Welcome to this amazing custom view home nestled in the Hollywood Hills! & adjacent to Studio City. This fully furnished estate style property boasts almost 3000 sq.ft of living space on a large 1/3 of an acre lot. Rebuilt from the ground up it features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, that sleeps 8 people. An open living room with custom fireplace and a Sony Equipped Screening / Media / Theater room that seats 7 people. The gourmet kitchen is designer sharp that includes a 48 inch stove, sub zero fridge, granite counters, wine cooler and a 65 bottle wine rack. All the bedrooms are done in designer fashion and the master bedroom comes with a fireplace and has a large shower with an enclosed steam room. The multi-level back yard offers 3 entertaining areas, bbq, hot tub and a view deck fire pit with serene mountain views. This is the dream property you have been looking for! Just minutes to Hollywood and the Westside. This home is available for short term rent too. Contact agent for pricing and more information.

--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7736 Skyhill Drive have any available units?
7736 Skyhill Drive has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7736 Skyhill Drive have?
Some of 7736 Skyhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7736 Skyhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7736 Skyhill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7736 Skyhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7736 Skyhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7736 Skyhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7736 Skyhill Drive does offer parking.
Does 7736 Skyhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7736 Skyhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7736 Skyhill Drive have a pool?
No, 7736 Skyhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7736 Skyhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7736 Skyhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7736 Skyhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7736 Skyhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
