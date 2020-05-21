7736 Skyhill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking fire pit hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill hot tub media room sauna

Welcome to this amazing custom view home nestled in the Hollywood Hills! & adjacent to Studio City. This fully furnished estate style property boasts almost 3000 sq.ft of living space on a large 1/3 of an acre lot. Rebuilt from the ground up it features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, that sleeps 8 people. An open living room with custom fireplace and a Sony Equipped Screening / Media / Theater room that seats 7 people. The gourmet kitchen is designer sharp that includes a 48 inch stove, sub zero fridge, granite counters, wine cooler and a 65 bottle wine rack. All the bedrooms are done in designer fashion and the master bedroom comes with a fireplace and has a large shower with an enclosed steam room. The multi-level back yard offers 3 entertaining areas, bbq, hot tub and a view deck fire pit with serene mountain views. This is the dream property you have been looking for! Just minutes to Hollywood and the Westside. This home is available for short term rent too. Contact agent for pricing and more information.



--